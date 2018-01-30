TSX Cannabis Stocks

The business of cannabis has risen in the past few years, and with the potential of recreational use legalization in the horizon for Canada, companies have been able to enter the big leagues of stock trading by breaking into the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

The TSX has seen leaders of the cannabis industry join its listing and offer investors a new venue for cannabis ventures. These include massive license producers (LPs) expanding their product and brands overseas.

These companies are leaders in the industry thanks to their rapid growth and capability to upgrade into the TSX. They lead in terms of large-scale developments and the means of their cannabis production.

Here INN offers investors a growing list of all cannabis-related companies listed on the TSX.

Aphria (TSX:APH)

Also licensed under the ACMPR, much like other companies on the Canadian marijuana stocks, Aphria is located in Leamington, Ontario. The company self-describes itself as “truly powered by sunlight”, which they state allows for natural growing conditions to produce safe medical cannabis products.

Aphria made its strategic entrance to the US cannabis market through Liberty Health Sciences, which seeks and partners with cannabis companies in the US. Their first market is in Florida. The company recently expanded their international reach thanks to a major acquisition worth $826 million for Nuuvera (TSXV:NUU).

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB)

Next on our Canadian marijuana stocks is Aurora Cannabis. This company is currently fast at work on the development of their Aurora Sky facility, an 800,000 square foot hybrid greenhouse, which obtained its cultivation license from Health Canada, the country’s regulator.

Aurora entered an aggressive takeover bid for CanniMed Therapeutics in 2017. The issue grew as Cannimed’s management team disputed this bid and made every effort to disregard it until finally, the two settled on friendly terms. In the end, Aurora spent nearly $1.1 billion to complete their acquisition.

CanniMed Therapeutics (TSX:CMED)

CanniMed has 15 years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience and GMP-compliant production process to back up its medical cannabis services. The company is involved in the international market and was able to complete the shipment of the first commercial cannabis oil to enter Australia, thanks to a permit from the Australian Department of Health.

CanniMed received an acquisition offer from Aurora Cannabis, that turned into a heated aggressive attempt. Finally, in January 2018 the two companies resolved this case and Aurora officially bought CanniMed.

Due to this acquisition, CanniMed was not able to complete its own acquisition effort for Newstrike Resources (TSXV:HIP). It is still unclear what the future of CanniMed and its employees will be now that it is an Aurora company.

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED)

Canopy Growth is the largest Canadian marijuana public company, having been the first cannabis organization to surpass the $1 billion market cap.

Canopy holds producers Tweed and Bedrocan under its umbrella. Tweed’s production facility is located in the old Hershey factory in Smith Falls, Ontario, while its breeding facility was completed in September 2016. The company believes the state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind and will form the foundation of new Canadian-bred genetics.

Canopy regularly announces new deals and partnerships with international emerging markets. Late in 2017, the company announced a deal that sent a signal to the entire industry. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), a massive alcohol producer in the US, invested in 9.9 percent equity of Canopy, which signaled the increased credibility of the cannabis business to the overall market.

MedReleaf (TSX:LEAF)

MedReleaf is working to advance the knowledge available on the therapeutic benefits of cannabis for patient care. At the Canaccord cannabis investor day conference, they revealed throughout 2018 their four primary areas of focus included the Canadian medical cannabis market and opportunities over in the international market.

Also at the conference, the company released information on a new type of genetic test they are working on that will allow them and fellow researchers to discover how high of a dose does a patient need for their medical needs.

MedReleaf raised $100.7 million for its IPO in 2017, becoming one of the biggest cannabis-related IPO ever. The stock, however, suffered a 22 percent decline at the time from its projected price on its first public day.

