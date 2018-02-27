Tinley’s Facility Receives Licenses for Medicinal and Adult Use Cannabis Manufacturing

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (the “Company” or “Tinley”) is pleased to announce that its facility in Riverside County, California, has been issued licenses for medicinal and adult use cannabis manufacturing. The licenses allow for various forms of manufacturing using non-volatile solvents.

As a result, the facility operator intends to go into immediate production of the Company’s Tinley ’27 and margarita cocktail products.

The licenses permit production for 120 days, during which time the facility operator will submit its Annual License application through the California Department of Public Health’s online licensing system – the Manufactured Cannabis Licensing System (“MCLS”). The temporary licenses can be extended by additional periods of 90 days during this application process. Once the application is confirmed by MCLS, as well as by Riverside County, an Annual License will be issued. This license will remain effective for one year, with right to renew annually, as long as compliance is maintained.

The Company intends to manufacture in this facility during buildout of its 20,000 square foot bottling facility and beverage R&D center in Long Beach, California. The Company is also pleased to report that it has received inbound interest from beverage companies seeking co-packing services, including those in the fresh-pressed juice, cola, wine and beer industries.

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Hemplify

The Tinley Beverage Company (Toronto, Canada) manufactures a line of liquor-inspired, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages for use in California. Tinley also manufactures the “Hemplify” and “Tinley’s Tonics” line of products, which are available in 100+ retail locations in California and online throughout the United States. “Hemplify” is a line of fruit-flavored, sugar-free, vegan, drinkable supplements that contain hemp stalk extract. This extract contains terpenes and other phytoconstituents. Each product also contains 9-12x the potassium electrolyte content of major sports drinks, 200mg of Omega 3 and excellent sources of 9 vitamins, including 100% DV of Vitamin C, B12 and D. The Tinley’s Tonics squeeze supplement is a creamy, chocolate blend of hemp extract, MCT oil and lactose-reduced whey protein.

