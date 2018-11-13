The Flowr Corporation Facing Growth in Scotts Miracle-Gro Partnership

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) and its partner, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) subsidiary Hawthorne Gardening, were featured on a recent segment on BNN Bloomberg.









The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) and its partner, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) subsidiary Hawthorne Gardening, were featured on a recent segment on BNN Bloomberg. The segment included an interview with Flowr CEO Vinay Tolia, who provided an overview of the company’s 85,000-square-foot main campus in Kelowna, BC. The facility is currently 20 percent operational, with a production rate of 3,000 kilograms of ultra-premium, non-irradiated product.

During the interview, Tolia discussed the expertise required for a large-scale cannabis cultivation. He also addressed the company’s supply agreements with four provinces, and how the company has been successful in meeting those orders.

Tolia also addressed the partnership with Hawthorne Gardening and how they needed a Canadian licensed producer (LP) to help validate the products that they are developing for the cannabis space, such as lighting, nutrients and more. Flowr is building a 60,000-square-foot facility that will be dedicated to determining the best practices for premium cannabis cultivation.

