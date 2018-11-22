Tetra Bio-Pharma Updates Partnership with Sirius Air Solutions

Tetra Bio-Pharma issued an update to shareholders on its strategic partnership with Sirius Air Solutions for the development of a specialized cannabis smoke air purifying system and a mask.









Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP) issued an update to shareholders on its strategic partnership with Sirius Air Solutions for the development of a specialized cannabis smoke air purifying system and a mask.

As quoted in the press release:

The parties are establishing a strategic alliance to develop a medical grade air purifier and mask that will address Health Canada, labour unions and public safety concerns surrounding exposure to the second-hand smoke of cannabis. Tetra Bio-Pharma expects orders for the mask and air purifier from caregivers, medical institutions, law enforcement agencies and security services around the world. “This technology will enable the consumers of a smokable cannabis product to take their medication in the privacy of their home or in a medical clinic while being cared for by their families, caregivers or medical personnel,” stated Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CSO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. “We have begun working with law enforcement representatives across the country to design a specialized mask that will alleviate the effects of second-hand smoke from cannabis while performing their duties.”

