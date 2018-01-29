Market News

Tetra Bio-Pharma Gets Regulatory Approval for Phase 2 Cannabis Oil Trial

January 29, 2018
Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP; OTCQB:TBPMF) announced it obtained Health Canada approval for their phase 2 clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of different “doses and ratios” of medical cannabis oil treating chronic pain.

As quoted in the press release:

“To our knowledge, this is the first Health Canada-approved phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial using encapsulated medical cannabis oil in Canada,” said Bernard Fortier, Tetra Bio-Pharma’s CEO. According to an Eight Capital analysis1, the cannabis oil market is expected to reach 1.5B$ in 2024.

“This is a significant milestone in our mission to become a global bio-pharmaceutical leader in cannabinoids-based drug development. We currently have a strong pipeline of five cannabinoid-based products, all launched last year and using different delivery systems, in various stages towards Health Canada and FDA approval.”

The Phase 2 trial will be conducted with Montreal-based Santé Cannabis, Quebec’s first medical clinic and resource centre specializing in cannabis and cannabinoids for medical purposes.

Click here to read the full press release.

