Telferscot Shareholders Approve Transactions

Telferscot Resources Inc. (CSE: TFS) (“Telferscot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the Plan of Arrangement and the Amalgamation Agreement facilitating the takeover of Canntab Therapeutics Limited (previously announced on January 15, March 1, 2018).

47.3% of TFS shares outstanding were voted at yesterday’s meeting of Telferscot shareholders with a minimum of 98.46% of those shares voting in favour of all resolutions proposed by Management.

The Company awaits the results of the meeting of Canntab Shareholders and also the Conditional Approval of Listing of the Canntab shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will provide the market with news of these remaining actions as they occur.

For information on the Plan of Arrangement, the anticipated distribution of assets to Telferscot shareholders as well as the Canntab acquisition, please go to www.tfs-poa.com

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab Therapeutics Limited is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed in-house technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. Simply put, Canntab’s mission is to put the “Medical” into medicinal cannabis!

About Telferscot Resources Inc.

Telferscot Resources Inc. is a Canadian company listed on the CSE under ticker symbol TFS. For further information and access to the Company’s public disclosure record please consult SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Canadian Securities Exchange at www.cnsx.ca.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telferscot Resources Inc.

Catherine Beckett, Manager Corporate Affairs

Office: 416-913-4110

[email protected]

Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Richard Goldstein, CFO

Office: 416 957-6303

[email protected]

