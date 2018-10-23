Supreme Featured in Webinar with New Cannabis Ventures

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSXV:FIRE) CEO Nav Dhaliwal was featured in a webinar with New Cannabis Ventures where he talked about the company’s accomplishments to-date, their strategies and their outlook moving forward. Supreme has a B2B business model that focuses on selling branded products under their 7Acres brand and white-label solutions for the medical cannabis market. Dhaliwal stated that the company’s goal moving forward is to focus solely on the adult consumer market.









The company will be targeting “legal aged cannabis enthusiasts” (LACE), men and women who range from 20 to 30 years of age that are focused on the quality of the products that they will be purchasing. Supreme will also be focusing their product offerings predominately on cannabis flower, but expects to enter into the extracts market once its been permitted in Canada. The company also expects to sell some of their trim to a third-party for production into oils, but Dhaliwal expects the company to be able to manufacture its own products in the future.

The company’s domestic products have been doing well and the company has brought on several partners to carry their products for the medical cannabis market in Canada. Dhaliwal also touched on the company’s international plans. The company has invested in Medigrow, a licensed producer in the Kingdom of Lesotho in Africa, who will be producing oils for the export market. He also stated that the company is interested in exporting to Germany as well.

To watch the webinar, click here.

