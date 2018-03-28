Segra Enters “Active Review” with Health Canada for its ACMPR Application

Segra International Corp. (“Segra” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that its application to produce cannabis under Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Segra Biogenesis Corp., has progressed to “active review” status. This progress places the Company in the final stage of the ACMPR application process, which precedes the issuance of a license allowing Segra to produce and sell micropropagated cannabis plantlets. Segra continues its diligent work with Health Canada to complete its large-scale cannabis micropropagation facility, which is designed to produce up to 50 million cannabis plantlets a year, for the Canadian market and other legal jurisdictions worldwide.

“We are very pleased with the recent news regarding our application and would like to thank our whole team for all of their hard work to achieve this milestone,” said Todd McMurray, President/CEO. “We believe that one of the more difficult hurdles encountered in the application process is behind us and look forward to continuing our momentum.”

About Segra International

Segra is an agricultural life sciences company that specializes in industrial-scale cannabis plant micropropagation. The company is developing industrial-scale cannabis micropropagation laboratories to produce healthy, robust plantlets for licensed cannabis producers globally. Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the areas of plant tissue culture, agronomy, molecular genetics, regulatory compliance, and corporate finance. The micropropagation team is led by Dr. Sma Zobayed, Segra’s Director of Micropropagation. Dr. Zobayed is a world-renowned micropropagation specialist who has successfully propagated over 500 species of plants, including cannabis. He has successfully developed a protocol for true-to-type cannabis micropropagation (including 4–7 x multiplication of plant stock over a 30-day period). Using this technology, Segra will help its clients improve product quality, expand operations, decrease liabilities associated with pests and diseases, and increase profits.

For further information: Kevin Mehr, Business Development, Phone: 604.284.3204, Email: [email protected]