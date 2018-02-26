Radient Technologies to Produce Cannabis Extracts for Private LP

Radient Technologies (TSXV:RTI) announced a new master services agreement to produce a variety of cannabis extracts for Bonify, a private, Manitoba-based licensed producer (LP) of medical cannabis.

As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of this Agreement, Radient will use its proprietary microwave-based extraction platform and decades of extraction expertise to deliver “Extraction as a Service” to Bonify, an innovative, quality-driven Authorized Licensed Producer of Cannabis for Medical Purposes. From its Edmonton extraction facility, Radient will process Bonify’s cultivated cannabis material to deliver standardized cannabis oil products. Both Bonify and Radient remain open to the exploration of possible synergies for future collaboration beyond this Master Services Agreement.

“We look forward to working with Bonify in delivering products that maintain the highest standards of quality assurance and consistency, at a scale that meets Bonify’s current and future growth plans,” commented Mike Cabigon, COO of Radient. “This Agreement is another key milestone for Radient as we establish a leadership position within the cannabis value chain.”