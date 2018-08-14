Pure Global Cannabis Announces Additional Bulk Purchase Order from Supreme Cannabis

PureSinse is one of the first Licensed Producers to receive a cultivation license prior to building out growing systems. Instead, the company focused its initial efforts and resources on R&D, and establishing sales, IT, and operational systems. This uniquely positions the company to generate sales more quickly and with less upfront capital outlay than its peers.

PURE is positioning itself to be a dominant player in the cannabis pharma, health & wellness, and consumer goods sectors by committing itself to creating unique cannabinoid-based delivery systems and formulations with sustainable packaging. The company will soon begin selling dried flower and cannabis oils, followed by capsules, sublingual sprays, edibles, vape pens, and ultimately a full range of premium quality CBD and cannabis-based consumer goods for medical and adult-legal sales. The company is also on track to obtain EU Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO certifications in early 2019 for expanding its sales to international markets.

About Pure Global Cannabis

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (TSX.V:PURE; OTC: PRCNF) is a vertically-integrated, growth-oriented life sciences cannabis company led by experienced pharma-industry, horticultural, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and supply chain experts. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, PureSinse Inc., is a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) focused on producing cannabis products for medical, wellness, health & beauty, and nutraceutical future legal adult use markets.

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV: FIRE) is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to providing premium brands and products that proudly reflect its consumers, people and uniquely innovative culture. The Company’s portfolio includes its wholly-owned subsidiary and flagship brand 7ACRES.

7ACRES is a federally licensed producer of medical cannabis operating inside a 342,000-square-foot facility in Kincardine, Ontario. 7ACRES is dedicated to providing consumers with a premium-quality product that recognizes its customers are informed, discerning and value a brand and culture that aligns with their principles. 7ACRES brand success has been reflected in provincial supply agreements, where 7ACRES’ product is consistently listed in the highest brand category available to recreational consumers.

