Phivida Launches Nano-CBD™ Iced Tea Product Line

Phivida Holdings Inc.(TSXV:PLU) announces the global launch of the latest CBD product innovation; Nano-CBD™ Iced Teas for gut health.

Phivida’s Nano-CBD™ Iced Tea blends are designed to treat the GI-tract, and maximize the body’s ability to absorb orally ingested cannabinoids and phyto-nutraceuticals. Phivida’s Nano-CBD™ potentiates enhanced bioavailability of cannabinoids (i.e. a faster acting, longer lasting, timed released) while preventing oxidation prior to absorption and protection from first-pass metabolism. Phivida uses Nano-CBD™ technology via polymeric nanoparticle carrier processes studied for enhanced drug delivery in nutraceutical applications.

Clinical studies show gut health plays as a critical role in modulating major physiological process in the body, just like the ECS.i CBD is widely studied on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) a chronic inflammatory condition comprised of; Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD), as illustrated on www.pubmed.gov.

A 2014 report from Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) cited 1.6 million Americans have IBD, up 12.5% since 2011.ii,iii A recent study on IBD found cannabinoids effective for symptom relief and control. The majority of subject patients felt that cannabinoids were “very helpful” for relief of abdominal pain and nausea.iv In late 2017, a WHO report confirmed cannabidiol is “safe, non-toxic, non-psychoactive and medicinal”.v

Dr. Chris Meletis, Phivida Clinical Advisor states; “the global health care community is paying close attention to CBD and gut health. Phivida presented a lecture on the connection between cannabinoids and the gut-brain system at the Global A4M Conference and the response was very positive. The GI tract has endocannabinoid receptors for a reason as CBD studies show strong clinical outcomes in the treatment gut health.”

Phivida products use premium organic phytonutraceuticals inspired from ancient eastern traditions of Ayurvedic plant medicine. Phivida’s formulated team includes; naturopaths, nutritionists, and the former chief food scientist for Dole Juices, using the Wholefoods Acceptable Ingredients List and maintaining a) vegan, b) non-GMO, c) soy and gluten-free, d) quality and safety tested, and e) made in the USA using Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. Phivida’s Nano-CBD™ blends are functional, competitively priced and in an RTD (ready-to-drink) convenience format on trend with USA consumer market trends and the growing edibles category.

Phivida products are designed for those seeking cannabinoid based treatments without the psychotropic side effects of THC from medical marijuana (i.e. “cannabis”). All Phivida products use hemp derived CBD allowing Phivida CBD products to be eligible for sale across the United States. Phivida’s Nano-CBD™ infused Iced Tea line are slotted to be available online at https://phivida.com/pages/shop or through participating distributors across the United States and Japan, or globally through Namaste Technology affiliate websites. Management continues to pursue new distribution – globally, within a $1 Trillioninternational health and wellness market.vi

About Phivida

Phivida [“fiii-vee-daa”] is a publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “VIDA” and in the United States as “PHVFA”. Phivida is a premiere brand of cannabidiol (“CBD“) infused functional foods, beverages and clinical health products, poised for global distribution. Using nanoencapsulation technology, Phivida converts lipid based cannabinoids into water soluble delivery format, enhancing bioavailability, and timed released within the body. Phivida’s Nano-CBD™ is infused into functional beverages, foods and health products containing a proprietary blend of phytonutraceuticals studied to target a range of health conditions, from chronic pain to terminal diseases. Phivida Nutrition is a Nano-CBD™ infused food and beverage line of preventative health and performance enhancement products. Celebrating; Health and Wellness, In Harmony™, Phivida’s mission is to lead the alternative health care sector as the benchmark quality standard in premium cannabinoid infused foods, beverages and clinical products, with a dedication to advancing clinical research and education and investing back into the communities that we so proudly serve. Learn about Phivida products at www.phivida.com or take a video tour of the Endocannabinoid System.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions. Phivida assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The CSE has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

________________________________

ihttps://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/healthy_aging/healthy_body/the-brain-gut-connection

iihttp://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/assets/pdfs/updatedibdfactbook.pdf

iiihttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24185313 and https://www.cannabis-med.org/english/bulletin/ww_en_db_cannabis_artikel.php?id=412

ivhttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5193087/

vhttp://www.who.int/medicines/access/controlled-substances/6_2_cannabis_update.pdf

vihttps://blog.euromonitor.com/2012/11/health-and-wellness-the-trillion-dollar-industry-in-2017-key-research-highlights.html

SOURCE Phivida Holdings Inc.