Phivida Featured in InvestmentPitch Media Video

Phivida Holdings Inc (CSE:VIDA) recently announced its listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE). Following this news, InvestmentpitchMedia has released a video that provides an overview of the company.

Phivida is a health and wellness company focused on developing functional foods and beverages as well as clinical supplements that are infused with cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil extract. Marketed under the Vida+ brand, its products will aim to capture a share of the US CBD market.

“The clinical research on cannabinoids has already captured the attention of health care practitioners, regulators, professional athletes and the media, which is why investors are so keenly interested in the industry,” Phivida CEO John-David Belfontaine is quoted as saying. “One of the factors that sets Phivida apart is our unwavering support for research and education into this important field of health and wellness, and our commitment to apply what we learn to benefit families.”

To watch the full video, click here.

