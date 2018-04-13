Phivida Featured In Health Care Global

Phivida Holdings Inc (CSE:VIDA) Founder and CEO John-David Belfontaine recently got featured in a Health Care Global article regarding cannabinoids and paediatric care.

The article talked about Phivida’s current distribution partners for it’s CBD products, and it’s upcoming launch of strategic suite of CBD infused foods and beverages alongside a range of clinical grade products for healthcare practitioners.

“We’ve gone from being a commodities-based wholesale farming company into one that focuses on creating branded formulations of CBD infused natural health products eligible for sale in stores,” – The CEO Stated. He believes the company will be a leader in the healthcare sector with its alternative products in the future.

