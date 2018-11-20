Orion Nutraceuticals Adds Shannon Ford-Smith, Sports Healthcare and CBD Product Expert, to Advisory Board

Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:ORI) (the “Company” or “Orion”) a cannabis life science company, is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Ford-Smith, sports healthcare and CBD product expert to its advisory board.









Shannon Ford-Smith has a uniquely diverse background that includes education, construction, consumer goods as well as experience building and leading companies in the sports healthcare sector. She has over a decade of experience building, leading and establishing business direction.

Throughout her career she has developed deep market insight into the healthcare field. Her recent executive role at Floydʼs of Leadville as Director of Business Development includes the development of Aeliza (a medical grade CBD product line) and oversight of the Companyʼs expansion and growth into the Canadian market, hiring and leading the execution of a common vision of success while mitigating risk. She spearheaded development of the Aeliza line and personally oversaw every detail, from product development and formulation, manufacturing, business development, marketing, strategy, as well as bridging the gap between the medical world and cannabis.

“We are extremely pleased to add Shannon Ford-Smith to Orion Nutraceuticals’ advisory board,” said Jonathan Fiteni, CEO of Orion. “Her impressive resume includes a strong background in both healthcare and business development. Shannon’s experience in creating the CBD product line Aeliza will prove instrumental in the creation of Orion’s own sports medicine CBD product lines.”

Ms. Ford-Smith started her career in healthcare with a focus within the orthopaedic and sports rehabilitation industry. She owned and operated Perpetual Motion, three multidisciplinary sports rehabilitation clinics in Toronto. Her passion for helping people fueled her desire to grow her brand of clinics. Her clientele included top tier athletes, professional sports teams as well as leading hospitals within the GTA.

Recognized as the youngest educator at The Canadian College of Massage and Hydrotherapy as well as Sutherland-Chan Massage School and Teaching Clinic, Shannon taught courses and led large teams of students in the school student clinic.

Ms. Ford-Smith’s experience includes several years as a business development consultant to many small and mid-size corporations. She worked with executive teams to develop and implement business strategies and identify and open new revenue streams. Creative and abstract problem solving has long been Shannon’s strengths she uses to help companies meet their goals and see new opportunities.

“It is an honour to be joining the advisory board of Orion Nutraceuticals,” said Shannon Ford-Smith. “I am excited to share my purpose and passion with an organization that has the same drive for positive change in cannabis and health.”

Grant of Options

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted incentive stock options to of the Company to Shannon Ford-Smith for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 150,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at the price of $0.43 per share for two years. The effective date of the grant of option is November 20, 2018. The stock options granted will be in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan and will have the required four months hold period legend, pursuant to the Policies of the CSE and regulatory authorities.

About Orion Nutraceuticals Inc.

Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. aims to set a new standard in cannabis life science by producing and developing innovative products with key strategic partners in the industry. In conjunction with its professional sports strategic alliances, the company is poised to advance research and development in the plant science sector, deliver science-based products and services, and market CBD therapies to the mainstream with proprietary brands and products. Medic-Oasis, Orion’s subsidiary, has submitted its application for an ACMPR license and is currently under review with Health Canada. Build out is expected to begin in Q1 2019, with completion of the 30,000 square foot facility expected by Q3 2019. Orion Nutraceuticals is partners with Colombian based medical cannabis corporation FCM Global. FCM supplies pharmaceutical, nutritional, wellness, and cosmetic companies in legal markets worldwide with customized medical cannabis extracts, oils, and isolates at commercial scale. Orion shares trade in Canada on the CSE under the symbol ORI.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathan Fiteni, CEO

Orion Nutraceuticals Inc.

