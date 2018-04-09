National Access Cannabis Gives Update to Investors on Recent Acquisition

National Access Cannabis Corp. (“NAC” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NAC), Canada’s best practices leader in delivering secure, safe and responsible access to legal cannabis, today announced that it has acquired a 51 [percent] ownership stake in Cannabis Care Group Inc. (“CCG“), an entity that has established service agreements (“Service Agreements“) with over 40 pharmacies in Canada that provide turnkey cannabis program solutions for medical cannabis patients and, when legally permissible, in respect of on-site medical dispensing (the “Acquisition“). In connection with the Acquisition, CCG changed its name to National Access Cannabis Medical Inc. (“NACM“).

“Through the growing network of pharmacies that NACM has assembled, we will help pharmacists supply Canadian patients with the best cannabis medications sourced from key Licensed Producers,” said Mark Goliger, Chief Executive Officer of National Access Cannabis. “Broadening our addressable market to include Canadian pharmacies, on top of our growing recreational presence, allows NAC to operate in provinces that we would not otherwise have access to. Our background in operating medical care clinics combined with our deep knowledge of safety, security and harm reduction is perfectly suited to a pharmaceutical setting.”