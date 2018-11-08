NanoSphere Forms Cannabis Subsidiary in Canada

NanoSphere Health Sciences (CSE:NSHS) (“NanoSphere” or “the Company”), is taking its cannabis business global with the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary, NanoSphere Cannabis International (“NCI”).

NanoSphere developed a patented process using nanoparticles to deliver medicines, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals directly through the skin or the mucous membrane into the blood stream. The technology allows for more precise dosing, faster onset, and better bioavailability of medicines or cannabis.

The new Vancouver-based company will be charged with the task of licensing NanoSphere’s groundbreaking technology in countries where medical or recreational cannabis is legal.

Gary Symons, currently CEO at Deep Incite Consulting and Director of Communications at Delta 9 Cannabis, has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of NCI. Symons comes to the cannabis business with an unusual skill set. He was an investigative and crime reporter for 23 years, most recently with CBC News, and then founded and ran VeriCorder Technology until it was acquired in 2012.

Request an Investor Kit: NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc

Mr. Symons has worked in the cannabis industry since 2012 as a financier, consultant and advisor to several cannabis companies, including Delta 9 Cannabis Inc., (TSXV: NINE) (OTC: VRNDF) and also owns a boutique finance and communications firm. Mr. Symons was involved in more than $50 million in financing for the sector during that time, and has negotiated dozens of international licensing deals over his career.

NanoSphere CEO and Chairman Robert Sutton says the NCI operation is being formed to focus specifically on the global cannabis industry.

“The NCI operation is being formed in Canada to focus specifically on Canadian and Global opportunities available in the cannabis industry,” Sutton explained. “Leaders in the industry from around the world look to companies in the Canadian legal market for guidance on regulations and product development. It is important that the NanoSphere delivery system be represented in these discussions to aid in our global expansion.”

“The formation of NCI is partly designed to help foster the partnership between NanoSphere and Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.,” adds Symons. “We are working to finalize our agreements with Delta 9 to be our Canadian partner and holder of the Master License for our Cannabis Delivery System. The unique grow pod system developed by Delta 9, combined with our technology, would give both companies a means to rapidly expand into global markets with a product that no other company can match.”

NCI and Delta 9 are currently preparing applications to Health Canada for a suite of products that will provide a safer and healthier way to consume cannabis, both for the medical and recreational cannabis markets.

NanoSphere’s Commitment to Licensing IP

NanoSphere launched its IP licensing program in 2015 and is entertaining several licensing opportunities via a rigorous evaluation process. For more information about NanoSphere’s licensing program, please visit: https://www.nanospherehealth.com/licensing/

About NanoSphere

NanoSphere Health Sciences, Inc. is a biotechnology firm specializing in the creation of the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. Covered by U.S. Patent No. 10,028,919 and U.S. Patent No. 9,925,149, NanoSphere Delivery System™ represents one of the most important developments for advancing the non-invasive and user-friendly delivery of biological agents in over 25 years. NanoSphere was named for the 2018 Frost and Sullivan Technology Innovation Award and was recognized by ACQ5 Global Awards as Company of the Year for Nano-Biotechnology, Innovative Company of the Year for Healthcare, and its CEO Robert Sutton was honoured as Gamechanger of the Year.

For more information on NanoSphere, please visit http://www.nanospherehealth.com.

About Evolve Formulas

Evolve Formulas is the provider of the world’s first and only scientifically proven nanoparticle delivery system in cannabis. Evolve’s pioneering product, Transdermal NanoSerum™, is a fast-acting, ultra-strength transdermal formula infused with nano-encapsulated cannabis and cannabis extracts. NanoSerum™ immediately penetrates the skin to deliver direct-focused results and intelligently carries a full spectrum of cannabinoids and phytochemicals to receptors throughout the body for systemic healing. Evolve Formula products leverage NanoSphere Health Sciences™ patented NanoSphere Delivery System™. The NanoSphere Delivery System™ is a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. For more information on Evolve Formulas, visit https://www.evolveformulas.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Request an Investor Kit: NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc

Forward Looking Statement Caution

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company’s intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.