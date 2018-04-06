Namaste Issues Sales Report for March 2018

Namaste Technologies (CSE:N; OTCMKTS:NXTTF) provided a detailed look at the unaudited net revenue the company produced during the month of March.

As quoted in the press release:

Namaste Technologies is pleased to announce March 2018 total unaudited net revenue as reported by the Company (including shipping revenues and after discounts and refunds) were C$1,249,670, representing a 74 [percent] revenue increase in March 2018 when compared to March 2017. Namaste’s management team is also pleased to report that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Namaste MD Inc. (“NamasteMD”), has acquired 535 new medical cannabis patients on the NamasteMD platform, representing a 142 [percent] month-over-month increase of patients. NamasteMD allows patients to consult with doctors or nurse practitioners for medical cannabis in a simple and convenient platform from the comfort of their homes. The Company anticipates further acceleration of the growth in the NamasteMD patient network and expects that NamasteMD will be key driver of future revenue.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste comments; “We are very pleased to be seeing the positive trend of monthly sales increases year-over-year. What is most exciting is our increasing rate of patient acquisition on NamasteMD. With minimal outside marketing we were quietly able to bring on nearly 1,000 patients by the end of the March. We are working on expanding our nurse practitioner team with our partners at O Cannabis we Stand on Guard for Thee Inc. (“O Cannabis”) to accommodate the anticipated growth of patients. We strongly believe that our patients will be a key to our success, along with our strategy to provide our patients with not only the best care but also the largest and best variety of medical cannabis products. We’re proud to be innovating the industry by changing the way that patients access medical cannabis and look forward to continued growth through both the medical cannabis and hardware platforms.”