Namaste Inks Deal with BlissCo Cannabis

- July 18th, 2018

Namaste Technologies announced a new e-commerce and technology services agreement with BlissCo Cannabis.

Namaste Technologies (TSXV:N) announced a new e-commerce and technology services agreement with BlissCo Cannabis (CSE:BLIS).

As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of this Agreement, Namaste will leverage its proprietary technology platforms to develop an innovative online marketplace in partnership with BlissCo to enhance BlissCo’s patient experience. BlissCo is a Canadian licensed producer and distributor of high-quality medical cannabis that operates an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”) cultivation facility based in Langley, B.C.

