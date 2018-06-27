Namaste Inks Agreement with Australian-based YPB

Namaste plans to introduce YPB’s solutions across its network of manufacturers and to Canadian Licensed Producers to bring certainty of authenticity and supply chain transparency to the entire legal cannabis industry globally. This coalition furthers Namaste’s agenda in providing leading technology platforms for its global marketplace and in enhancing the user’s experience for its customers.

Sean Dollinger, President, and CEO of Namaste comments: “Our extensive tender process identified Australian-based company YPB as being able to deliver the most sophisticated forensic level anti-counterfeit security for brand protection. We are confident YPB’s Secure Supply Chain tracking will enhance trust in the legitimacy and integrity of the vast range of products and services being sold throughout the industry.