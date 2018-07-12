MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) announces it has shelved the automatic securities disposition plan (“ASDP”) which was announced on December 29, 2017.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

MYM Shelves Automatic Securities Disposition Plan



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:MYM Shelves Automatic Securities Disposition PlanURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/agriculture-investing/cannabis-investing/mym-shelves-automatic-securities-disposition-plan/ Send Cancel

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) announces it has shelved the automatic securities disposition plan (“ASDP”) which was announced on December 29, 2017. The Company sought relief in relation to certain insider filing requirements in connection with the ASDP through the Process of Exemptive Relief Applications in Multiple Jurisdictions with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. While relief was granted on May 2, 2018, the Company has not entered into an administrative agreement with an independent securities broker to put the plan into effect. No Directors or Officers have sold shares under the planned ASDP.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec that are anticipated to have over 1.5 million square feet of production space. MYM is also a shareholder in two additional cannabis production projects in Australia and Colombia. The “Northern Rivers Project” in New South Wales, Australia is expected to have 1.2 million square feet of cannabis production space. In Colombia, MYM partner, Colombia Organica, currently hold a seed to sale license for low THC cannabis and are in the licensing process for the cultivation and production of high THC cannabis extracts. Plans are underway for MYM and Colombia Organica to build a cannabis production facility in the region. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rob Gietl, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

www.mym.ca

Keep up to date with MYM on our social media channels:

Twitter: @mymnutra

Facebook: @mymnutra

Instagram: @mymnutra

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the “United States”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Investor Relations

Terry Brown

+1-855-696-2261

terry.brown@mym.ca

Click here to connect with MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) for an Investor Presentation