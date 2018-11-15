Matica Enterprises: Supplying Quebec’s Self-Medicating Cannabis Market

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ;FWB:39N;OTCPink:MQPXF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.









Matica Enterprises is a licensed cannabis producer operating in Quebec, Canada. Matica is targeting the self-medicating cannabis and recreational markets by providing high-quality cannabis flower. The company also has its sights on obtaining a license to extract oil, so as to develop distillate and oil-based products. Matica intends to produce proprietary time-released topicals for the pain management market.

The company is partnered with unify Natural Technologies, a Quebec-based health and personal care research and innovation technology company. In collaboration with Yunify, Matica is working towards developing a proprietary odor-neutral time release formula and topical creams for individuals looking to self-medicate and manage their pain, among other ailments. The company also has access to two cultivation facilities in Quebec.

Matica Enterprises’ company highlights include the following:

Low power costs associated with growing cannabis in Quebec.

Access to a $20 million equity facility from Alumina Partners.

Yunify partnership facilitates the development of topical creams, among other products for the self-medicating market.

The Dorval facility has a cultivation license and is awaiting it’s first shipment of plants to grow the company’s first crop of cannabis.

The Hemmingford property covers 181 acres of wholly-owned farmland with farming infrastructure in place.

Construction is underway on first of five 200,000-square-foot greenhouses.

Potential of one million square feet of indoor growing space once construction is complete.

Approximately 30 acres allotted as outdoor growing space.

Click here to see the educational profile for Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ;FWB:39N;OTCPink:MQPXF) and to request an investor presentation.