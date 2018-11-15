Matica Enterprises: Supplying Quebec’s Self-Medicating Cannabis Market
Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ;FWB:39N;OTCPink:MQPXF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.
Matica Enterprises is a licensed cannabis producer operating in Quebec, Canada. Matica is targeting the self-medicating cannabis and recreational markets by providing high-quality cannabis flower. The company also has its sights on obtaining a license to extract oil, so as to develop distillate and oil-based products. Matica intends to produce proprietary time-released topicals for the pain management market.
The company is partnered with unify Natural Technologies, a Quebec-based health and personal care research and innovation technology company. In collaboration with Yunify, Matica is working towards developing a proprietary odor-neutral time release formula and topical creams for individuals looking to self-medicate and manage their pain, among other ailments. The company also has access to two cultivation facilities in Quebec.
Matica Enterprises’ company highlights include the following:
- Low power costs associated with growing cannabis in Quebec.
- Access to a $20 million equity facility from Alumina Partners.
- Yunify partnership facilitates the development of topical creams, among other products for the self-medicating market.
- The Dorval facility has a cultivation license and is awaiting it’s first shipment of plants to grow the company’s first crop of cannabis.
- The Hemmingford property covers 181 acres of wholly-owned farmland with farming infrastructure in place.
- Construction is underway on first of five 200,000-square-foot greenhouses.
- Potential of one million square feet of indoor growing space once construction is complete.
- Approximately 30 acres allotted as outdoor growing space.
