Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB:MGWFF) is pleased to provide the following update on its British Columbia and Nevada cannabis operations.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Maple Leaf Provides a Corporate Update



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Maple Leaf Provides a Corporate UpdateURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/agriculture-investing/cannabis-investing/maple-leaf-provides-a-corporate-update-2/ Send Cancel

Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB:MGWFF) is pleased to provide the following update on its British Columbia and Nevada cannabis operations.

Telkwa, British Columbia

The Company announces that it has received a progress report from the Company’s project manager, MMP Management Ltd. (“MMP”), for the Company’s cannabis cultivation facility, currently under construction, located in Telkwa, British Columbia (the “Telkwa Facility”). MMP reports that construction for the Telkwa Facility interior is still underway and is on schedule. The most recent photos of the Telkwa Facility will be posted on the Company’s website in due course, located at www.mlgreenworld.com.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Crowns Creative Agency Inc. (“Crowns”) to develop the Company’s brand and market strategy moving forward. Crowns is a strategic and creative agency servicing the global cannabis industry. Based in Toronto, Ontario and with clients in the United States and across Canada, Crowns helps cannabis companies build brands and reach potential customers, while respecting regulatory constraints. Crowns relies on an advisory board and has strategic partnerships with Cannabis Compliance Inc. and Abacus Agency. To learn more about Crowns, please visit www.crowns.agency.

Henderson, Nevada

MGW announces that it has applied for the Recreational Cultivation License from the State of Nevada. This license will complement the Company’s Medical Cultivation License so that the Company will be permitted to sell future cannabis products to all production and retail licensees located in Clark County, Nevada when the Company’s cannabis cultivation facility becomes operational. The Company’s cannabis cultivation facility is to be located in Henderson, Nevada (the “Henderson Facility”).

The Company also announces that it has retained Cannabis Commerce Group Consulting, LLC and Pacific Design Concepts Architecture and Planning, LLC to be the project managers for the Henderson Facility, in order to expedite construction. They have extensive experience in constructing a number of Cannabis facilities in Nevada and liaison with Nevada State officials for marijuana licensing since 2014. It is expected that the Henderson Facility will be completed in the fall of this year.

For further information regarding the Company, please visit www.mlgreenworld.com.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis industry in North America. The Company currently operates cannabis projects in British Columbia and Nevada. With over ten years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free organic cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF”.

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information relates to future events about Maple Leaf’s intended business plans and operations. All information other than historical fact may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget” or “budgeted”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “projects”, “intends”, “proposes”, “complete”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “can”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to the development and operation of the Company’s projects, risks associated with general economic conditions, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational cannabis, inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, the medical and recreational cannabis industry in Canada and the United States of America and the jurisdictions where the Company operates generally, income and sales tax and regulatory matters, competition, crop failure, currency and interest rate fluctuations, regulatory approvals including approvals from municipal, provincial, county, state, and federal regulatory bodies in Canada and the United States of America. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed, planned, or intended. Accordingly, such list of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Company’s operations and financial results are discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of the business filed in the Company’s required securities filings with applicable securities commissions or other securities regulatory authorities and which may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

Specifically, this press release includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking information with respect to the Telkwa Facility and the Henderson Facility, the construction of the Telkwa Facility and the Henderson Facility and the projected timelines thereof, and the anticipated completion of the Henderson Facility and the Telkwa Facility and matters relating thereto. Forward-looking information necessarily involves both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual result to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to failure to obtain the requisite approvals for the Telkwa Facility and the Henderson Facility, the construction of the Telkwa Facility and the Henderson Facility, or any combination or all of the foregoing, and failure to obtain the requisite governmental or regulatory approvals, or other required approvals.

Although, the Company believes that expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or that is incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Raymond Lai, Chairman, President & CEO

+1(403) 452-4552

+1(403) 452-6900

rlai@mlgreenworld.com

www.mlgreenworld.com

Big Reach Media, Inc. (Investor Relations)

Dale Shirley

Phone: (780) 632-6963

Mobile: (780) 964-4732

dale@bigreachmedia.com

http://www.bigreachmedia.com

Click here to connect with Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB:MGWFF) for an Investor Presentation.