Maple Leaf Green World upgrades to OTCQX Best Markets

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (NEO:MGW & OTCQB:MGWFF) is pleased to announce that the Company begins trading today on OTXQX under the symbol “MGWFF”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .











“We are pleased to upgrade from OTCQB to the OTCQX Best Market as it will provide better access and convenience to our U.S. and international investors,” said Raymond Lai, CEO of Maple Leaf Green World. “We have made this move to ensure better exposure as well as better communication with shareholders and market participants. We will integrate the corporate services provided by trading on the OTCQX Best Market within our investor relations program.”

“As the 35th Canadian company this year, and first from the NEO Exchange, to begin trading on OTCQX, Maple Leaf Green World joins an impressive roster of companies providing a transparent market for their U.S. investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We look forward to supporting Maple Leaf Green World as the company builds visibility and long-term shareholder value.”

Maple Leaf Green World was sponsored for OTCQX by J.P. Galda & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

For further information regarding the Company, please visit www.mlgreenworld.com.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis industry in North America. The Company currently operates cannabis projects in British Columbia and Nevada. With over ten years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free organic cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQX market under the symbol “MGWFF”.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the timing of upgrading of the Common Shares from OTCQB to OTCQX. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “in the event”, “if”, “believes”, “assets”, “position”, “intends”, “envisages”, “assumes”, “recommends”, “estimates”, “approximate”, “projects”, “potential”, “indicate” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions, and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and other contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements. These factors include, among others, the timing of upgrading its listing to OTCQX. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Bostic – Investor Relations

vbostic@mlgreenworld.com

Tel : – 1-604-849-4500

www.mlgreenworld.com

