Maple Leaf Begins Constructing the Building Structure on its Telkwa, British Columbia Facility

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MGW) (OTCQB:MGWFF) is pleased to announce that it has received a progress report from the Company’s project manager, MMP Management Ltd. (“MMP”), for the Company’s proposed cannabis cultivation facility located in Telkwa, British Columbia (the “Telkwa Facility”). The foundation of the Telkwa Facility is completed and Rethinking Construction (“Rethinking”) has commenced the installation of the building structure for the Telkwa Facility. Rethinking anticipates that the installation of the building structure for the Telkwa Facility will take approximately 1 month to complete, after which interior installations are expected to begin.

A time lapse camera will be installed at the site of the Telkwa Facility. The time lapse camera will provide live videos of construction progress and will be available on the Company’s website once installations are fully completed.

The board of directors of Maple Leaf (the “Board”) has approved the grant of 600,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to a director and to an employee of the Company, subject to regulatory approvals. The options were issued at an exercise price of $0.70 per share, based on a 15% discount to the closing price of the Company’s common shares on April 17, 2018.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis industry in North America. The Company currently operates cannabis projects in British Columbia and Nevada. With over ten years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free organic cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF”.

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information relates to future events about Maple Leaf’s intended business plans and operations. All information other than historical fact may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget” or “budgeted”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “projects”, “intends”, “proposes”, “complete”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “can”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to the development and operation of the Company’s projects, risks associated with general economic conditions, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical cannabis, inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, the medical cannabis industry in Canada and the jurisdictions where the Company operates generally, income and sales tax and regulatory matters, competition, crop failure, currency and interest rate fluctuations, regulatory approvals including approvals from municipal, provincial, county, state, and federal regulatory bodies in Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed, planned, or intended. Accordingly, such list of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Company’s operations and financial results are discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of the business filed in the Company’s required securities filings with applicable securities commissions or other securities regulatory authorities and which may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

Specifically, this press release includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking information with respect to the Telkwa Facility, the construction of the Telkwa Facility and the projected timelines thereof, and the anticipated completion of the Telkwa Facility and matters relating thereto. Forward-looking information necessarily involves both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual result to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to failure to obtain the requisite approvals for the Telkwa Facility, the leasing agreement for the Telkwa Facility, the construction of the Telkwa Facility, or any combination or all of the foregoing, and failure to obtain the requisite provincial approvals, and failure to obtain any regulatory, stock exchange, or other required approvals. Although, the Company believes that expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or that is incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

