Lineage Applauds Progressive Changes in U.S. Marijuana Political Landscape

Lineage Grow Company Ltd. (CSE:BUDD), an active operator in the U.S. legal cannabis industry, wishes to comment on the recent positive developments in the U.S. political environment towards cannabis. Specifically, the Company is pleased to see reports that President Trump has promised top Senate Republicans that he will support congressional efforts to protect states that have legalized marijuana. Also, former House Speaker John Boehner has been appointed to the advisory board of a private U.S. cannabis company.

On April 13, 2018, the Washington Post reported that President Trump and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner reached an understanding that the marijuana industry in Colorado will not be the subject of interference from the federal government and that the Department of Justice’s recession of the Cole memo will not impact Colorado’s legal marijuana industry. Furthermore, President Trump provided assurances that he will support a federalism-based legislative solution to fix the issue regarding of states’ rights to regulate cannabis.

“President Trump’s assurances to protect state’s rights to establish regulated cannabis markets means we are moving towards a climate where cannabis users and business can participate in the industry without fear of interference from the federal government,” said Peter Bilodeau, CEO of Lineage. “Taken in combination with the recent news that John Boehner, a staunch conservative and opponent of legalization, has joined a cannabis company, we view these reports as a clear and positive sign that the tide is shifting. We applaud the federal government’s support of states’ rights to decide for themselves how best to approach marijuana.”

About Lineage Grow Company Ltd.

Lineage Grow Company Ltd. is a reporting issuer that is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Lineage is focused on establishing, either directly or through joint venture with licensed producers, dominant vertically-integrated cannabis businesses that leverage best-in-class cultivation, distribution, and retail assets. Lineage is targeting legalized cannabis markets across multiple jurisdictions in the United States and Canada and is seeking to deploy best practices in cultivation and retail management to drive performance across the Company’s asset base. Lineage has entered into binding letters of intent to purchase two cannabis dispensaries in Oregon and one in San Jose, California.

