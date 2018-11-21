Liberty Health Sciences To Open Five New Florida Dispensaries

Each of the dispensaries will feature free 24-hour delivery service throughout their service area.

The new dispensaries are located at 6827 Bird Road, Miami, FL.; 1103 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL.; 2119A Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL.; 24611 Production Circle, Bonita Springs, FL.; 1907-3 Wells Road, Orange Park, FL. The dispensaries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.Currently, Liberty operates seven dispensaries and six delivery hubs throughout Florida. By the end of the calendar year, Liberty plans to have 12 dispensaries open throughout the state, subject to the receipt of Florida Department of Health approvals.

“Liberty is now expanding exponentially and has become a formidable player in the Florida market,” said George Scorsis, CEO of Liberty Health Sciences.