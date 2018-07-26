James E. Wagner Enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Conestoga College

James E. Wagner Cultivation (JWC) (TSXV:JWCA), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Conestoga College dated July 23, 2018 (the “Agreement”).











James E. Wagner Cultivation (JWC) (TSXV:JWCA), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Conestoga College dated July 23, 2018 (the “Agreement”). This Agreement marks the beginning of a much-anticipated research and development relationship between JWC and Conestoga’s Applied Research and Innovation Office, and the Centre for Smart Manufacturing. It is expected this relationship will foster thorough assessment of internal processes, while determining the feasibility of further technological advancements within JWC’s existing state-of-the-art cultivation practices.

The Agreement is expected to begin by bringing the cultivation expertise of JWC’s team together with the expertise of a team of academic researchers and technology experts from Conestoga College. The collaboration between JWC and Conestoga College is funded by the Ontario Centres of Excellence Industry-Academic Research and Development grant, known as the College Voucher for Technological Adoption. JWC is inspired to identify how the cultivation process can be even further streamlined with the adoption of advanced technology. It is anticipated that the production systems and cultivation practices at JWC may benefit from future technological advancements which would be customized to the unique and state-of-the-art JWC Growthstorm™ System.

The first project under the Agreement will be focused on determining the feasibility of certain technological applications, while identifying specific aspects of the existing cultivation practice that could be even further advanced with new technology. It is projected that the first stage of the collaborative relationship will be completed by October 5, 2018, and will act as a stepping stone to a more advanced research and development collaboration between JWC and Conestoga College. These advanced research and development projects could include automation of existing systems, implementation of virtual reality or augmented reality tools for training and oversight, or autonomous systems to supplement or replace existing procedures. The advancement of JWC’s cultivation and production systems is anticipated to mitigate some costs-of-production, while refining its technologically advanced cultivation practices.

About Conestoga College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning

Conestoga College is a leader in polytechnic education, delivering a comprehensive range of career-focused education and training to prepare students for success, support industry and workforce needs, and promote economic prosperity throughout the region it serves and across Ontario.

Conestoga College has made significant progress in the development and reach of applied research activities that support student learning and address business and industry needs. Conestoga College is now ranked among Canada’s top 25 research colleges, and a new applied research hub in the Gaslight District in Cambridge will expand its capacity to provide new opportunities to focus on innovation. In 2017-2018, more than 2,000 students and over 170 faculty and staff were engaged in applied research projects.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

JWC’s wholly-owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”) and JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis. JWC uses an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named Growthstorm™. JWC was founded as a family company, based on family values. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario.

For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Corporation’s website: https://www.jwcmed.com/home.html

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about JWC and its business and operations which include, among other things, statements regarding JWC and a collaboration agreement with Conestoga College, including the development of and completion of any research, technology, or patents and the possibility of completing additional research and development projects with Conestoga College in the future. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as “anticipated”, “will”, “expected”, “approximately”, “may”, “could”, “would” or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, funding and grant related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Corporation’s Filing Statement available under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about this release, please contact Nathan Woodworth, the President and Chief Executive Officer of JWC:

Email: nathan@jwcmed.com

Phone: (519) 594-0144 x421

