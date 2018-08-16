Isodiol International Inc. Launches ISOCare, an Innovative Platform for the Cannabis Treatment Industry

Isodiol and Livecare have created ISOCare to become the premier platform for patients to interact with doctors and physicians regarding cannabis and health and wellness CBD products.









Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTCQB:ISOLD) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global CBD innovator and market leader, in conjunction with Livecare is proud to announce the launch of ISOCare in North American and Latin American markets. ISOCare is an innovative secure platform for the cannabis treatment industry that enables and supports physicians in the longitudinal care of their patients’ health. The Company had previously announced its licensing agreement with Livecare on January 26, 2018.

ISOCare will allow collaborative care with doctors and mentor certified cannabis practitioners to achieve health outcomes including medicinal cannabis therapies. The ISOCare platform connects patients with providers for a medical visit, through a mobile or PC device, eliminating many of the inconveniences faced today in the physician and patient relationship. To access the ISOCare platform, patients must simply complete their initiation form, which doctors then review before connecting with patients via video conference. From there, physicians may prescribe medications, or discuss any other concerns.

Additionally, the Company believes ISOCare will permit higher patient retention in clinical studies because it will make it easier for enrollees and clinical studies to report back to sponsors.

“We believe ISOCare to be an innovative platform that allows patients’ family doctors to involve a certified cannabis physician in continuing longitudinal care while enjoying the benefits of health and wellness products,” said CEO of Isodiol, Marcos Agramont. “The Company believes ISOCare will also permit higher patient retention in clinical studies, as the process for the patients and clinical studies to report back to sponsors will become much easier. Additionally, this platform allows consumers, particularly in rural areas, to conveniently seek access to our products at their convenience.”

Added CEO of Livecare, Dr. Mark Godley, “Livecare is excited to empower ISOCare’s platform in its efforts to expand access to physicians with the primary goal of improved longitudinal care.”

The Company is continuously collaborating with government officials to ensure full compliance with ISOCare and as legislation allows, the Company will utilize this platform in additional countries. Registration for patients in North American and Latin American markets is being accepted at this time, and patients may visit http://www.isocare.org to register.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade pure, natural CBD and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts in the CBD industry, including the commercialization of 99%+ pure, natural isolated CBD, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products. Most recently, the Company received approval for its CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products, as was announced on April 26, 2018.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company’s business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company’s products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

