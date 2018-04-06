Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive CBD innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Agrima Botanicals Corp. (“Agrima”), a Canadian Licensed Producer, to import 99.5%+ pure, bioactive pharma-grade cannabidiol (‘CBD’) isolate into Canada from Isodiol’s GMP-certified production facility in the United Kingdom.

Agrima intends to import up to 5,000 g of CBD isolate per month for the purposes of R&D, product formulation and production of pharma-grade derivative products.

Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol, stated, “Isodiol will continue to focus on providing the highest quality, pharma grade, raw material to its select partners who are formulating market leading cannabidiol products. The team at Agrima Botanicals is known for their focus on R&D and we are looking forward to our work together in additional product development opportunities, as well as potential clinical trials.”

“We are pleased to establish this new relationship with one of the leading CBD companies in the industry,” explained Reid Parr, COO of Agrima. “This agreement will provide us with mutual opportunities to advance our respective research and development initiatives, as well as pave the way for additional collaboration to develop highest quality products based on a rigorous scientific approach.”

Upon successful initial import and product testing, Agrima and Isodiol intend to execute a Definitive Supply Agreement, which expects to expand the scope of the collaboration to additional products, in addition to the supply of raw isolate.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

