Isodiol International Inc. Announces Conference Sponsorship at Arnold Sports Festival Through ISO-Sport

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive CBD innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, proudly announces that ISO-Sport will be sponsoring the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival from March 1-4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was created by the International Olympic Committee to coordinate and monitor drug use in sports and they recently removed hemp-derived cannabidiol from its 2018 list of Prohibited Substances, allowing athletes to use Cannabidiol for general healing and treatment.

“We are extremely proud to sponsor and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Arnold Sports Festival,” said CEO of Isodiol, Marcos Agramont. “Through our sponsorship agreement with the Cage Warriors promotion, the ISO-Sport team has been given a tremendous platform for education and awareness and in turn, has received tremendous opportunities, such as the Arnold. The Arnold sponsorship allow us to further educate athletes about the benefits of our products and it also gives us the opportunity to help these athletes with pain and inflammation through alternative treatment methods.”

Overall, the Arnold Sports Festival will attract an estimated 200,000 sports and fitness fans to watch 18,000 athletes compete in 75 sports and events, including 17 Olympic events. The 17 Olympic sports featured at the Festival include archery, boxing, equestrian, fencing, gymnastics, handball, judo, karate, rowing, soccer, weightlifting, and more.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com.

For more information on ISO-Sport, please visit www.iso-sport.com.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Join Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isodiol/

Twitter: @isodiol

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont, CEO & Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

[email protected]

www.isodiol.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company’s business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company’s products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

Click here to connect with Isodiol International LLC (CSE:ISOL, OTC:LAGBF, FSE:LBGA.F) for an Investor Presentation.