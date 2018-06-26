Hydropothecary Gets Licensing for Greenhouse Expansion Zones

The Hydropothecary Corporation announced its four zones of a 250,000 square feet greenhouse expansion received licensing confirmation from Health Canada.

As quoted in the press release:

The licensing of two additional zones aligns with HEXO’s continual harvest methodology, which splits the greenhouse into zones that can be tailored to each stage of plant growth.

“Four of ten zones now have plants in and are fully operational, the other zones will follow in the coming weeks, with all 10 zones set to be operational by August,” said HEXO CEO and co-founder, Sébastien St-Louis.

“We are confident we will be ready to fulfill our contract as the preferred supplier to the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), and are excited to see what the future holds. These ongoing expansions, along with our innovative, high-quality products, put us in an optimal position as we continue discussions with other provincial authorities,” added Mr. St-Louis.