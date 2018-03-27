Company News

High Hampton Holdings Corp. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City at the Essex House

• March 27, 2018
High Hampton Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:HHPHF) (CSE:HC) (FRANKFURT:0HCN) will be presenting at this year’s MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the “Registration” button.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com).

MARQUEE SPONSORS

  • The Special Equities Group
  • Maxim Group

PLATINUM SPONSOR

  • Marcum

OTHER SPONSORS

  • MZ Group
  • Irth Communications
  • The CFO Squad
  • Proactive Investors
  • Issuer Direct
  • Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
  • The Money Channel
  • Acorn Management Partners
  • VStock Transfer
  • PCG Advisory Group
  • CoreIR
  • PubCoCEO
FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Tony Yu, CEO at [email protected]

