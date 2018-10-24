Harvest One Adds Industry Expert Will Stewart to Senior Leadership Team

Harvest One (TSXV: HVT) (“Harvest One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Will Stewart has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Corporate and Public Affairs.

Harvest One (TSXV: HVT ) (“Harvest One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Will Stewart has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Corporate and Public Affairs. Mr. Stewart will add tremendous value to Harvest One’s leadership team as the Company positions itself to become a trusted global leader in innovative lifestyle and wellness solutions that enhance peoples’ lives.

Mr. Stewart, a well-known Canadian cannabis executive, insider and former Harvest One Board member, is a leading influencer in cannabis and worked for years in political and corporate circles pushing for legalization and reducing stigma. He was named a Top 100 Lobbyist in Canada for seven consecutive years and received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for contributions to Canadian public policy. In addition, Mr. Stewart has consulted to more than a dozen cannabis companies and was most recently Vice President at another vertically integrated cannabis company.

“Harvest One is pleased to have Will back on the team,” said Grant Froese, CEO of Harvest One. “As a former Director, Will’s already very familiar with the Company and industry opportunities. His reputation and experience in the cannabis industry is unquestionable as evidenced by designations including ‘Top 30 Cannabis Influencer’ and his nomination for ‘Cannabis Influencer of the Year’. He’s indeed a strong addition to Harvest One where we put people and leadership at the heart of our strategy.”

“I could not be happier to be back working with the first-in-class Harvest One team,” said Mr. Stewart. “There are only great times ahead for Harvest One with its exceptional grow facilities under United Greeneries, our Satipharm product in the European Union, our consumer cannabis brand Royal High, and the exceptional Dream Water natural sleep product which is available in 30,000 international retail locations and growing.”

Marien Segovia is also joining Harvest One as the Company’s Corporate Secretary. Ms. Segovia has almost 20 years of experience in the administration of public companies and has worked in senior roles at EMX Royalty Corporation, Great Panther Silver Limited, Wiklow Corporate Services and Silvermex Resources Inc.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company’s range of lifestyle solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through three wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a Licensed Producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); and Dream Water Global (consumer). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Colin Clancy, Investor Relations, + 1 (877) 915-7934, cclancy@harvestone.com; Ann Gallery, Corporate Communications, + 1 (604) 322-5897, agallery@harvestone.com

