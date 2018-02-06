Global Cannabis Applications Corporation Featured in Uptick Newswire Interview

Global Cannabis Applications Corp (GCAC) (CSE:APP, FRA:2FA, OTCQB:FUAPF) CEO Brad Moore was recently interviewed by Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day Podcast,” where he spoke about design, development and acquisitions of mobile applications.

As quoted in the interview:

“Global Cannabis Applications Corp. was last on the show about a year ago. Since that time, management has redeveloped the business model which has proven very successful,” said Jolly. “The company is a multi-level data provider worldwide with offices in Canada, Lithuania, Australia and India.” “We are trying to decode, demystify and standardize some of the approaches about medical cannabis and help put better products on shelves in a properly regulated market,” said Moore. “By providing proof of good canna data we are able to provide product producers, retailers and regulators with the ability for better product output and consumer results.”

