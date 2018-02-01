Market News

Emerald Health Therapeutics Gets Tier 1 Listing on TSXV

February 1, 2018
Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH; OTCQX:EMHTF) announced it met the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange to be upgraded into a Tier 1 company.

As quoted in the press release:

The TSX Venture Exchange classifies issuers as “Tier 1” or “Tier 2” based on standards regarding historical financial performance, stage of development, and financial resources. Tier 1 is the highest tier of the TSX-V and is reserved for more advanced issuers with greater financial resources. Tier 1 issuers benefit from less stringent filing requirements.

“Our team has been working diligently to meet our stated cannabis production scaling objectives, progress our product innovation strategy, and advance a differentiating marketing plan. In conjunction with these efforts our valuation and financial resources have been increasing and we are pleased that our accomplishments have allowed us to attain a higher listing status on the TSX Venture Exchange,” said Chris Wagner, CEO of Emerald Health Therapeutics.

