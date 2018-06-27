Emerald Health Provides Licensing Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH) announced its evenly split joint venture with Village Farms International (TSX:VFF), Pure Sunfarms, obtained a license amendment from Health Canada for it’s Delta, B.C. facility.

As quoted in the press release:

This amendment permits Pure Sunfarms to substantially expand its cannabis production to 225,000 square feet of the 1.1-million square foot Delta 3 production facility.

In mid-May, Pure Sunfarms initiated commercial-scale production on 130,000 square feet at the Delta 3 greenhouse, which is now fully utilized, with harvesting expected to begin in August. Planting in the newly-licensed area will commence this week and is expected to be completed by the end of July. Pure Sunfarms expects to have the full 1.1 million square foot Delta 3 facility, one of the single largest cannabis growing facilities in the world, converted to cannabis production by year end.