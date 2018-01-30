Emerald Health and Namaste Enter Business Partnership
Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH; OTCQX:EMHTF) and Namaste Technologies (CSE:N; OTCMKTS:NXTTF) announced the plan to enter a definitive agreement for the collaboration of “strategic business opportunities worldwide” and the development of an e-commerce platform for Emerald’s patients.
As quoted in the press release:
Under the terms of the Proposed Agreement, the companies would leverage Namaste’s existing consumer databases, site traffic and e-commerce technology for marketing purposes along with Emerald’s pharmaceutical and biotech expertise to develop medical cannabis downstream products tailored to specific markets and patients.
The e-commerce platform will be developed using Namaste’s technology, including machine learning algorithms and advanced on-site optimization techniques, and is planned to be available on desktop and mobile devices. Through the Platform Namaste would make available its full product catalog of over 1000+ cannabis delivery devices to Emerald for sale to its patients. This e-commerce platform is planned to connect to Namaste’s inventory management system and be compliant with Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes (“ACMPR”) regulations.