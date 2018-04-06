Market News

Cronos Completes C$100 Million Bought Deal

« CannaRoyalty Shares Incre…
• April 6, 2018
Add Comment

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON; TSXV:CRON) announced it completed a bought deal public offering worth nearly C$100 million, for 10,420,000 common shares at a price of C$9.6 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate co-led by GMP Securities L.P. and BMO Capital Markets and including Cormark Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and PI Financial Corp.

The Company intends to use $15.0 million of the net proceeds of the Offering for capital expenditures relating to international operations and capacity expansion, and the remaining net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes, including working capital for the Company’s international operations, and as capital on hand for potential new investment opportunities.

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the Latest Cannabis Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.



Give me my free report!
Return to the Cannabis Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply