Cannabis Investing VIDEO–Chris Wagner of Emerald Health Therapeutics on the impact of the Canadian Marijuana Industry at a Global Scale The Investing News Network had the opportunity to speak with Chris Wagner, CEO of Emerald Health Therapeutics about how Canada's framework for legalization will be impactful at a global scale and what the company will do to meet with rising demand of cannabis once legalization is in effect. Jocelyn Aspa • February 13, 2018

There’s no better time than now to be in the Canadian marijuana industry.

With legalization slated for summer 2018, interest in the sector is hotter than ever– at a Canadian level but also at a global scale–as recreational legalization will no doubt impact the framework for other countries looking to make similar steps moving forward.

On that note, at the CanTech Investment Conference in Toronto on January 31, the Investing News Network (INN) had the opportunity to speak with Chris Wagner, CEO of Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH) to discuss how Canada’s framework for legalization will be impactful at a global scale. Wagner said that Canadian companies, including ones like Emerald Health, are developing new cannabis products that are useful not just for Canadians, but for people all around the world.

“We’re creating new formulations, new ways of delivering cannabis, new products … and exporting those around the world,” Wagner said.

Similarly, when legalization in Canada comes to fruition in a few months, demand will, unsurprisingly, increase. For Emerald Health, Wagner said the company has already been supplying medical cannabis to its patients for over four years, so he said the company knows “exactly what people want.”

“We’re preparing for the adult-use market by converting large-scale greenhouses … into cannabis-growing facilities,” he said. “This one million square foot greenhouse facility will be able to produce 750,000 kilograms of cannabis.”

In addition to officially preparing for legalization to come into full swing, Wagner also spoke about Emerald Health’s joint venture with DMG Blockchain, called CannaChain, and the impact blockchain will have on the cannabis industry.

To watch the interview, scroll to the top of the article for more of what Wagner had to say.

