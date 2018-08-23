Choom Secures Additional Retail Locations for Cannabis Shops

Choom (CSE:CHOO) announced it obtained additional retail location rights in Alberta and B.C. for cannabis shops.

As quoted in the press release:

Choom has secured the rights to an additional 5 retail locations in Alberta and 7 in B.C. These new retail opportunities bring Choom’s total retail potential up to 52 locations across western Canada. Choom’s rapidly expanding provincial presence now stands at 29 leases in highly strategic and secure locations in Alberta with 28 applications submitted, in combination with 17 retail opportunities in B.C.

“We are excited to continue our progress towards being a leading private cannabis retailer in Canada,” states President and CEO of Choom, Chris Bogart. “In the burgeoning recreational sector, the consumer will be difficult to acquire, and as such, a strong Choom™ retail presence is key to customer acquisitions and securing market share. Choom’s brand was created exclusively for the adult use market, and core to our values is cultivating an excellent experience for the consumer via way of retail distribution.”