Canopy Rivers Shares Update on Public Launch

Canopy Rivers, an investment platform division of Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC), provided an update on its upcoming public debut.

As quoted in the press release:

As previously announced, Canopy Rivers has entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement with AIM2, which outlines the terms and conditions pursuant to which the parties will complete the Go Public Transaction. The Go Public Transaction will result in a reverse take-over of AIM2 by Canopy Rivers and will constitute AIM2’s “Qualifying Transaction” under Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual.

Subject to receipt of all required approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“), the Go Public Transaction is expected to close and the subordinated voting shares of the resulting issuer are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol “RIV” during the week of September 17, 2018.

“With Canopy Rivers, we are well-positioned to take advantage of the universe of investment opportunities unfolding globally in the ever-expanding cannabis economy,” said Bruce Linton, Chairman and acting CEO of Canopy Rivers, and co-CEO of Canopy Growth.