Cannvas Team Take Over Two Booths at Web Summit 2018

“We are thrilled to be heading back to Web Summit with our team to grow awareness of our Cannvas.Me and Cannvas.Pet platforms, each providing credible information on the benefits of health care through cannabis for humans and our fuzzy little friends as well,” said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, Cannvas MedTech Inc. “We are looking forward to learning from other leaders across our industry and very excited at the prospect of this year’s PITCH competition where we are confident our data-driven solutions for the global cannabis community will turn some heads.”

PITCH is a startup competition at Web Summit open to any exhibiting startup that has received under €3 million (approx. $4.4 million CND) in funding to date. Cannvas MedTech will be one of 160 startups to present in front of distinguished investor panels, influential media and thousands of attendees as competitors look to secure funding and guidance from leading investors across the globe. The leadership team at Cannvas will also attend several mentoring sessions, a series of pre-scheduled, 15-minute meetings between high-level attendees and startups during which speakers, investors, partners and media give business advice to startups.

Cannvas will present two exhibits for attendees to learn more about their platforms Cannvas.Me and Cannvas.Pet. Cannvas.Me is a free unbiased educational resource for medicinal and adult-use cannabis users offering a comprehensive solution for the global cannabis community with physician-backed content and innovative tools for all audiences wishing to learn about health care through cannabis. Through technology and machine learning, Cannvas.Pet aims to become the online authority for pet owners to educate, track and improve the overall treatment of their furry loved ones.

“We have had the privilege of attending world-class technology conferences with considerable support from our friends at Tech West Canada and have leveraged this support to explore real opportunities and significantly grow our business,” said Steve Loutskou, Chief Operating Officer of Cannvas MedTech Inc. “Tech West is known to provide early-stage tech companies like Cannvas with incredible strategic guidance and business development support at an international level, and they have been a valuable partner in helping introduce our patient-centric medical cannabis platform.”

Over the past year, Cannvas has been part of important delegations from Canada that were showcased by Tech West at three international trade events: Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, CES in Los Angeles, California and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. On an annual basis Tech West promotes a team of innovative tech companies making a global impact at conferences around the world under a unified Canada brand.

About Web Summit

Web Summit has become “Europe’s largest and most important technology marketplace” – an unrivalled gathering of the world’s most disruptive technology companies and those harnessing their innovation to transform their businesses and their lives. World-class speakers, leading investors, and international media will come together for the ultimate startup gathering. Not to mention the CEOs of some of the most exciting companies and startups in the world. For more information, please visit www.websummit.com.

About Tech West Canada

Tech West Canada is funded by Western Economic Diversification Canada and is a flagship project of the ICT Association of Manitoba (ICTAM). By working in collaboration with the governments of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, we are helping western Canadian technology companies go global. For more information: www.techwestcanada.ca.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading business technology company in the cannabis space. We design and build customer-centric solutions that enable our partners to harness the power of data to truly understand their customers, industry, and key business drivers.

