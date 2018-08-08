CannTrust Accelerates Partnership with Apotex

CannTrust Holdings (TSX:TRST) announced an advancement to its partnership with generic pharmaceutical company Apotex.

As quoted in the press release:

Ahead of schedule, the partnership is developing alternate dosage formats for medical cannabis products, which will advance CannTrust’s leadership in the medical cannabis market in Canada, and on a global basis. The Companies are increasing their focus on extensive research and development. The result will be innovative new products and competitive additions to the CannTrust portfolio, including both quick release and sustained release formats for THC and CBD. This advancement will provide more choice to meet the growing demand from both healthcare practitioners and their patients for standardized cannabis dosages.

As part of the Apotex partnership, applications will also be made for Drug Identification Number (DIN) registration for proprietary formulations following completion of clinical trials. Once registered as a medication, they may be sold in pharmacies, included in benefit plans, and distributed to countries globally. This DIN registration will facilitate the rapid expansion of CannTrust to a global marketplace, including the 85 countries where Apotex currently distributes products.

In preparation, the Apotex engineering team is collaborating with CannTrust and installing new equipment at CannTrust’s manufacturing facility in Vaughan to produce in-house once the products are approved.