Canntab Therapeutics: The First To Offer Medical Marijuana in Pill Form

Canntab Therapeutics (CSE:PILL) has been featured on the CSE Blog highlighting the company’s one-of-a-kind marijuana pill delivery mechanism.

What gives Canntab an edge over its competitors is that it was founded by pharmaceutical industry professionals. In fact, company CEO Richard Goldstein talks about the danger of companies creating cannabis products without a pharmaceutical background. “A lot of it is being made in home kitchens and home basements. They’re not being made in the GMP environment. And yet, the marketplace continues to eat this stuff up. It’s quite scary at a level,” says Goldstein. The article also highlights Canntab’s merger with Telferscot Resources in April 2017.

Most importantly, according to the article, Canntab’s pill delivery mechanism is expected to go a long way in helping remove the stigma associated with marijuana by removing the smoking aspect.

