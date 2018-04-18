Company News

Canntab Therapeutics Featured in Financial Post

April 18, 2018
Canntab Therapeutics was recently featured in an article by the Financial Post. The article discusses the company’s seven filed patent applications for two types of cannabis tablets.

As quoted in the article,

Canntab, whose motto is putting the medical into medicinal cannabis, is a different sort of medical marijuana related company. Its business is producing tablets, which would give medical marijuana users a different way of ingesting cannabis. (Hence the stock symbol: PILL.)

“We are the first in Canada, and possibly in the rest of the world,” said Richard Goldstein, the company’s chief financial officer, who formed Canntab with chief executive Jeff Renwick in the middle of 2016.

Other plans for the company include expanding into certain U.S. states, where they will “be seeking a manufacturing and distributors licence.”

Click here to read the full article.

Click here to connect with Canntab Therapeutics

