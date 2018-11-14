Canntab Announces Correction to Press Release

Canntab Therapeutics (CSE:PILL) (“Canntab” or the “Company”) wishes to issue a correction to its press release disseminated earlier today, which incorrectly stated that its proposed instant release, extended release, flash melt and bi-layered tablets (collectively, the “Tablets”) would be available in 2.5g, 5g and 10g.









Canntab Therapeutics (CSE:PILL) (“Canntab” or the “Company”) wishes to issue a correction to its press release disseminated earlier today, which incorrectly stated that its proposed instant release, extended release, flash melt and bi-layered tablets (collectively, the “Tablets”) would be available in 2.5g, 5g and 10g. In fact, the Tablets are anticipated to be available in 2.5mg, 5mg and 10mg. All other statements in the earlier press release remain unchanged.

About Canntab

Canntab Therapeutics Limited is Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed patent pending technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. In doing so, Canntab has developed a suite of precision oral dose products that are unavailable elsewhere in the marketplace. Canntab’s primary focus is on providing cannabis-based products to medical professionals that can be used to deliver therapeutic treatments to their patients.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

