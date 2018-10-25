Bougainville Ventures Inc. (CSE:BOG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.









Bougainville Ventures Inc. (CSE:BOG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.

Bougainville Ventures is a company that provides infrastructure and seed-to-sale services to licensed tenant cannabis growers in Washington state. The company provides licensed producers with access to cultivation facilities, as well as ancillary services, such as recycling, soil remediation, equipment leases, property management, consulting and advisory services and yield optimization technology.

To date, Bougainville Ventures has acquired a four-acre property, for which it has secured water rights, with the option to increase its size to a total 10 acres, at least. On this property, the company has a fully constructed 10,000-square-foot greenhouse, which it has leased to a tenant grower. The company is in the process of building an additional two greenhouses of the same size. Once established in Washington, the company intends to penetrate the Canadian cannabis market and to expand into other legalized states with their turnkey solutions.

Bougainville Ventures’ company highlights include the following:

Turnkey infrastructure solutions for cannabis producers.

Seed-to-sale and ancillary services for their tenants.

Option to purchase and additional six acres of prime growing land in the Okanagan Valley.

Tenant already in place in fully constructed 10,000-square-foot growing facility.

Holder of senior water rights on their property.

Potential expansion into the hemp industry.

Potential expansion into other states and the Canadian cannabis market.

Partnership with MCOA in place with $1 million in financing received so far.

Management notably holds 95 percent of the company shares.

Click here to see the educational profile for Bougainville Ventures Inc. (CSE:BOG) and to request an investor presentation.