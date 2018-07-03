Body and Mind Shares Phase 2 Expansion Update
Body and Mind announced it obtained approval of the final building inspection needed for its phase 2 expansion in Nevada.
Body and Mind (CSE:BAMM) announced it obtained approval of the final building inspection needed for its phase 2 expansion in Nevada.
As quoted in the press release:
Robert Hasman, BAM director commented, “We are excited to be nearing completion of Phase II construction on our current facility. During the 3rd quarter of Fiscal 2018 (“Q3-2018”), product sales were impacted by both facility construction and lab testing schedules and the Company completed Q3-2018 with US$587,012 remaining in inventory (Q2-2018 ending inventory was USD $225,585). The Company anticipates realizing a significant portion of the Q3-2018 ending inventory as sales in the current quarter. Upon completion of Phase II construction we will move to a perpetual harvest system which is expected to deliver a more consistent harvest schedule and reduced inventory fluctuations.”
The company is in the process of setting up the new Phase II grow space and is currently adding approximately 40 [percent] more high pressure sodium lights to the facility. The new grow space will also include an automated micro dose watering system, proprietary control systems and carbon dioxide system.