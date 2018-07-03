Body and Mind announced it obtained approval of the final building inspection needed for its phase 2 expansion in Nevada.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Body and Mind Shares Phase 2 Expansion Update



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Body and Mind Shares Phase 2 Expansion UpdateURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/agriculture-investing/cannabis-investing/body-and-mind-shares-phase-2-expansion-update/ Send Cancel

Body and Mind (CSE:BAMM) announced it obtained approval of the final building inspection needed for its phase 2 expansion in Nevada.

As quoted in the press release:

Robert Hasman, BAM director commented, “We are excited to be nearing completion of Phase II construction on our current facility. During the 3rd quarter of Fiscal 2018 (“Q3-2018”), product sales were impacted by both facility construction and lab testing schedules and the Company completed Q3-2018 with US$587,012 remaining in inventory (Q2-2018 ending inventory was USD $225,585). The Company anticipates realizing a significant portion of the Q3-2018 ending inventory as sales in the current quarter. Upon completion of Phase II construction we will move to a perpetual harvest system which is expected to deliver a more consistent harvest schedule and reduced inventory fluctuations.” The company is in the process of setting up the new Phase II grow space and is currently adding approximately 40 [percent] more high pressure sodium lights to the facility. The new grow space will also include an automated micro dose watering system, proprietary control systems and carbon dioxide system.

Click here to read the full press release.