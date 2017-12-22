Big News Roundup: Phivida Completes IPO, DOJA and Tokyo Smoke Announce Merger, INDIVA Signs Supply Agreement

In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup:

This article is updated each week. Please scroll to the top for the most recent information.

Dec. 15 Big News Roundup: Isodiol International Inc to Acquire 100% of Be Trū Organics™; Beleave Receives License to Produce Cannabis Oils; PUF and MYM File for Medical Research License

Dec. 8 Big News Roundup: Isodiol International Inc to Acquire 100% of Be Trū Organics™; Beleave Receives License to Produce Cannabis Oils; PUF and MYM File for Medical Research License

In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup:

Dec. 1 Big News Roundup: Naturally Splendid Announces Health Care Line; Isodiol International to Acquire C3 Global Biosciences; Global Cannabis App on Apple Store and Google Play

In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup: