Big News Roundup: Phivida Completes IPO, DOJA and Tokyo Smoke Announce Merger, INDIVA Signs Supply Agreement
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup:
- Phivida Holdings Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering
- Valens GroWorks Receives Processing License
- Maple Leaf Commences Foundation Construction for its Telkwa, British Columbia Facility
- Phivida Launches CBD Products into USA Clinical Markets
- ALQ to Partner with Dan Bilzerian on Cannabis Brands
- DOJA Cannabis and Tokyo Smoke Announce Merger and Strategic Investment from Aphria Inc.
- Friday Night Inc. Announces LOI to Acquire Body & Mind Inc. In All Stock Transaction Valued at CAD $115 Million
- INDIVA Limited Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement with Swiss Cannabis Producer
- Friday Night Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results
- Supreme Purchases Adjacent Land for Ultra-Premium Cannabis Facility
- Harvest One Announces Outdoor Growing Strategy for Premium Cannabis Flowers and 398 Acre Land Purchase in Strategic Location
Dec. 15 Big News Roundup: Isodiol International Inc to Acquire 100% of Be Trū Organics™; Beleave Receives License to Produce Cannabis Oils; PUF and MYM File for Medical Research License
- Global Cannabis Applications Corp. Signs Partnership Agreement with the Blockchain Centre Vilnius
- Isodiol International Inc. Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% of C3 Global Biosciences™
- High Hampton Announces Appointment of high profile Californian David E. Argudo as new CEO
- Friday Night Inc. Expands Brand into California CBD Market
- MYM Submits Confirmation of Readiness for a License Under the ACMPR to Health Canada for Laval, Quebec Facility
- WeedMD Secures Supply Agreement with Jarlette Health Services
- Isodiol International Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% of Be Trū Organics™
- WeedMD Added to Benchmark Index for Medical Marijuana ETF
- Beleave Receives License to Produce Cannabis Oils from Health Canada
- High Hampton DeRisks Project after Receiving Positive Geotechnical Report for Coachella Cultivation Facility
- Friday Night Inc. Signs Production Agreement with Nevada Dispensary
- PUF Ventures Australia Files for Medical Research License in Collaboration with Western Sydney University
- MYM Australia Project Files for Medical Research License in Collaboration with Western Sydney University
Dec. 1 Big News Roundup: Naturally Splendid Announces Health Care Line; Isodiol International to Acquire C3 Global Biosciences; Global Cannabis App on Apple Store and Google Play
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup:
- WeedMD Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results
- Naturally Splendid Announces Health Care Line of Hemp Extract Formulations
- Global Cannabis’s CannaLife, a BlockChain and Artificial Intelligence Social App for Medical Cannabis now on Apple Store and Google Play
- Friday Night Inc. Reports 2017 Annual Results
- Isodiol International Inc Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire 100% of C3 Global Biosciences