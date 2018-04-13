Beleave Receives Sales License from Health Canada

The Company also announces that it has granted 200,000 stock options to purchase common shares (the “Options”) to certain members of its board of directors (the “Board”) in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $3.00 per common share. All Options vest immediately and expire on January 3, 2021. All common share and option issuances are subject to applicable regulatory approvals (including the Canadian Securities Exchange).

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave’s wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave’s purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words “plan”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions associated with its cultivation and sales license, the availability of further financing, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

Click here to connect Beleave Inc. (CSE:BE; OTCQX:BLEVF) for an Investor Presentation.